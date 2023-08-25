India's JSW Steel to pick up 20% stake in Teck's coal unit - Bloomberg

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel JSTL.NS is looking to pick up a 20% to 40% stake in the metallurgical coal unit of Canada-based Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing the Indian steel producer's chairman, Sajjan Jindal.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.