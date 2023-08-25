News & Insights

US Markets

India's JSW Steel to pick up 20% stake in Teck's coal unit - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

August 25, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel JSTL.NS is looking to pick up a 20% to 40% stake in the metallurgical coal unit of Canada-based Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing the Indian steel producer's chairman, Sajjan Jindal.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.