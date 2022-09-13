India's JSW Steel to invest $1.3 bln to cut carbon emissions

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian steel maker JSW Steel JSTL.NS on Tuesday said it will collaborate with Germany's SMS group and invest 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.26 billion) to cut down carbon emissions at its plants.

