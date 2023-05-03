India's JSW Steel to invest $145 mln to upgrade U.S. manufacturing

BENGALURU, May 3 - India's JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NSsaid on Wednesday that its unit, JSW Steel USA, plans to invest $145 million in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Ohio.

"These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors," said Parth Jindal, director of JSW Steel USA.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

