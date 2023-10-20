India's JSW Steel swings to profit in Q2 on lower costs

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - JSW Steel JSTL.NS, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, swung to profit in the second quarter on Friday, helped by lower input costs.

The company reported consolidated net profit of 27.60 billion rupees ($332.15 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 8.48 billion rupees loss a year earlier.

($1 = 83.0941 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru)

