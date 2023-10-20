News & Insights

India's JSW Steel swings to profit in Q2 on lower costs

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

October 20, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - JSW Steel JSTL.NS, India's largest steelmaker by capacity, swung to profit in the second quarter on Friday, helped by lower input costs.

The company reported consolidated net profit of 27.60 billion rupees ($332.15 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 8.48 billion rupees loss a year earlier.

($1 = 83.0941 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.