India's JSW Steel sees slim growth in 2024 exports

NEW DELHI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS expects only marginal improvement in its exports in the financial year that began in April due to uncertain global conditions, a top company executive said on Saturday.

The country's largest steelmaker by capacity had reported a contraction in core profit margins during the fourth quarter as expenses and weak steel prices weighed.

The company expects to export 3-3.5 million tonnes during the current financial year against 2.8 million tonnes a year earlier.

"The growth, which we are assuming this year, is very marginal," Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive of JSW Steel, said in an interview.

"We have kept an optimum number, keeping the external uncertainty in mind."

Overall sales are expected to reach around 24.2 million tonnes this year, while production is estimated at 25.5 million tonnes, he said.

While steel prices are expected to move in a range this year, the supplies of coking coal have improved, Acharya said.

The company mostly sources coking coal from Australia, Canada and the United States.

Domestically, the company expects steel demand rise by 7-8% this year, he said, describing the country as a "bright spot".

JSW is also aiming to ramp up its production capacity to 50 million tonnes by the end of the decade, Acharya said.

Acharya said the European Union's proposal to impose 20%-35% tariffs on imports of high-carbon goods such assteel, iron ore and cement was not in line with protocols pledged in the U.N. Paris climate agreement.

"We have also requested the government of India, and I think the discussions are already on to see that each country should be allowed to follow a pathway, which is as per the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Our concern is that this should not become a tariff barrier in some form."

India plans to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization, government and industry sources have said.

