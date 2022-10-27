India's JSW Steel says U.S. unit secures $182 mln financing
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - JSW Steel JSTL.NS said on Thursday its unit JSW Steel USA has tied up $182 million of long term financing with Italian banking firms Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM for its plate mill modernization project in Baytown, Texas.
