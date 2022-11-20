India's JSW Steel says export tax removal helps competing globally

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" to compete in international markets, amid a slowdown in steel consumption globally, JSW Steel JSTL.NS Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao told Reuters on Monday.

India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after months of complaints from miners and steel makers about the loss of foreign sales opportunities.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

