India's JSW Steel says export tax removal helps competing globally

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 20, 2022 — 11:51 pm EST

Written by Neha Arora for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" to compete in international markets, amid a slowdown in steel consumption globally, JSW Steel JSTL.NS Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao told Reuters on Monday.

India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after months of complaints from miners and steel makers about the loss of foreign sales opportunities.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.