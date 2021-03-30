India's JSW Steel rises 5% after Bhushan deal completion

By Rama Venkat and Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Shares of JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS rose as much as 5.12% on Tuesday after the steel company completed its purchase of a rival under a bankruptcy resolution law, paving the way for it to become the country's biggest steel producer.

JSW Steel said on Friday it would pay 193.50 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) to Bhushan Power and Steel's creditors.

"With the acquisition of Bhushan and the upcoming commissioning of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield expansion in the June quarter, JSW's India capacity will rise to 27 mtpa, making it the largest steel company in the country," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

"It will also have a diversified regional footprint with about 13 mtpa capacity in the south, about 10 mtpa in the west and around 4 mtpa in the east of the country."

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Sept. 19 cleared JSW's takeover of Bhushan, making way for JSW to take control of a steel asset in the eastern part of India where rival Tata Steel Ltd TISC.NS and Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL.NS have long dominated.

India introduced bankruptcy resolution rules in 2016.

Shares of Bhushan's main lenders, including State Bank of India SBI.NS Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS, Canara Bank CNBK.NS, were up more than 1% each, while ICICI Bank ICBK.NS gained 2.1%.

"There is going to be positive impact (for banks) as they are able to recover some part of their dues and their non-performing asset value will reduce from their balance sheets," said Vishal Balabhadruni, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel, India's top two steelmakers, as well as British metals and industrial firm Liberty House had submitted bids.

($1 = 73.1180 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

