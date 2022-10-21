India's JSW Steel reports quarterly loss on price slump

India's JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated quarterly net loss of 8.48 billion rupees compared with a profit year ago, mainly due to a sharp fall in steel prices.

Total revenue from operations rose to 417.78 billion rupees ($5.05 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 325.03 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.7160 Indian rupees)

