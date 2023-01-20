India's JSW Steel Q3 profit slumps on beleaguered exports

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS on Friday said third-quarter profit tanked 89%, hurt by lower exports.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to 4.90 billion rupees ($60.36 million) from 43.57 billion rupees ($536.71 million) a year earlier, the iron and steel products maker said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.1800 Indian rupees)

