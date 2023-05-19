News & Insights

India's JSW Steel posts over 13% profit rise

May 19, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS on Friday reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit as strong demand in the domestic market lifted steel consumption.

Consolidated net profit climbed more than 13% to 36.64 billion rupees ($448 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 32.34 billion rupees a year earlier, the steel maker said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

