India's JSW Steel plans to sell specialty steel to Russia -company source

April 19, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Adds detail, JSW Steel response

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel JSTL.NS plans to sell specialty steel products to Russia this year, a senior company official told Reuters on Wednesday, though another company official later denied it.

"We plan to sell some specialty products, including color-coated steel to Russia," one official said, declining to be identified owing to the sensitive nature of discussions.

However, JSW Steel's deputy managing director Jayant Acharya later told Reuters there was no such plan.

India's steel exports slumped to a five-year low in the financial year that ended in March after slowing global demand and an export tax hampered shipments.

