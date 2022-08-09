India's JSW Energy unit to buy some renewable assets from Mytrah Energy

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy JSWE.NS said on Wednesday that its unit JSW Neo Energy has agreed to buy some renewable energy capacity from Mytrah Energy (India) for about 105.30 billion rupees ($1.32 billion).

($1 = 79.5630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Neha Arora)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.