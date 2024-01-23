News & Insights

India's JSW Energy posts higher Q3 profit on demand boost, lower fuel costs

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 23, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by Ashish Chandra and Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy JSWE.NS reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by greater power demand and lower fuel costs.

India's electricity generation rose 8.7% year-on-year in the December quarter, which analysts attributed to festive activities and strong industrial demand.

The country's average peak demand during the quarter increased 13.8% year-on-year to 218 gigawatts (GW), analysts said.

This, combined with growing industrial output, helped JSW Energy report a consolidated net profit of 2.31 billion rupees ($27.8 million), up 28% from last year.

India's industrial output grew at its fastest pace in 16 months in October, while electricity generation rose 20.4%, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed.

Industrial output rose 2.4 year-on-year in November, while data for December is due in February.

The company's revenue from operations rose 13%, while fuel costs, which includes expenses for coal and is the company's largest cost, fell nearly 20%.

Rapid urbanisation, government-led capital expenditure and a strong investment cycle are expected to boost overall power demand in the medium term, the company said in a statement.

JSW Energy, part of billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has a total power generation capacity of 9.8 GW, of which the installed capacity is 6.8 GW. Under-construction capacity of 3 GW is expected to be commissioned by 2024.

($1 = 83.1210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.