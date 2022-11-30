India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE

November 30, 2022 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%, the data showed.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.

