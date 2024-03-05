News & Insights

India's JM Financial shares slide on c.bank action, says no deficiencies in loan sanctioning

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

March 05, 2024 — 11:03 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - Shares of India's JM Financial fell nearly 19% on Wednesday after the central bank barred the company's unit from giving out loans against shares and debentures, even as it said there were no deficiencies in the loan sanctioning process of its unit.

"We strongly believe that there have been no material deficiencies in our loan sanctioning process. Further, the company has not violated applicable regulations," a spokesperson said in a statement on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) action against JM Financial Products.

"We also wish to reaffirm that there have been no governance issues whatsoever and we conduct all our business and operational affairs in a bonafide manner."

JM Financial's shares were last down 13.9% at 82.15 rupees.

The RBI on Tuesday cited regulatory violations and governance concerns as reasons for its action against JM Financial Products.

The RBI reviewed the company's books, which showed it had repeatedly helped a group of its customers to bid for various IPO and non-convertible debenture offerings using loaned funds. JM Financial in a separate statement refuted the allegations.

The RBI has stepped up oversight of banks and non-bank finance companies over the last few years to ensure compliance of its norms and protect customer interest.

The central bank on Monday ordered non-bank finance company IIFL Finance IIFL.NS to stop giving out gold loans, citing "material supervisory concerns" in its gold loan portfolio. Its shares have dropped 36% since the order.

Meanwhile, India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is set to come out with an order on JM Financial for its alleged role in inflating IPO subscription numbers, The Economic Times newspaper reported.

The company, however, has not received any notice from the SEBI, who has "sought some information as part of a fact-gathering exercise," a JM Financial spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

