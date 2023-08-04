India's JK Tyre posts four-fold jump in profit on lower costs, strong demand

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's JK Tyre & Industries JKIN.NS on Friday reported a more than four-fold jump in first-quarter profit, boosted by lower input costs and strong demand for vehicles.

Consolidated net profit was 1.54 billion rupees ($18.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 372 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 2% to 37.18 billion rupees, while total expenses fell about 2%.

KEY CONTEXT

Price of rubber, a key raw material for tyre-makers, fell about 20-25% over the last year through May, per HDFC Securities. Meanwhile, the sales of vehicles in India rose more than 11% in April-June, spurring the demand for tyres.

JK Tyre's earnings were in line with larger competitors MRF MRF.NS and CEAT CEAT.NS.

The JK group company's profit slid in the first half of last fiscal year before reversing declines in the second.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKIN.NS

11.49

6.53

9.33

43.92

Sell

2

1.50

0.75

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APLO.NS

16.19

7.81

8.01

36.02

Buy

28

1.06

0.93

CEAT Ltd

CEAT.NS

18.52

7.74

7.16

78.94

Hold

16

1.12

0.49

MRF Ltd

MRF.NS

25.53

12.45

9.33

55.74

Sell

8

1.25

0.16

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7710 Indian rupees

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3DI77GI

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

