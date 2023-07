BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia NOKIA.HE this week to purchase 5G network equipment, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the matter.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.