Aug 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said on Friday it has launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

