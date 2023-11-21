News & Insights

US Markets
DFS

India's Jio Financial Services in talks for maiden bond issue - bankers

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 21, 2023 — 05:27 am EST

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - India's Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS is in early talks with merchant bankers for its maiden bond issue, four bankers told Reuters on Monday.

The company may look to raise 50 billion rupees ($600.6 million) to 100 billion rupees through the issue and may tap the market in the last quarter of this financial year, the bankers added.

Jio Financial, which was carved out of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, is in the process of getting its credit rating and other necessary approvals, they said.

The bankers declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Jio Financial, in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday, said "currently, the company has no plans to raise money by way of bond issuance or otherwise".

The company, which was listed in August, plans to establish itself as a full-service financial services firm in a rapidly growing market, including auto, home loans and other products, competing with the likes of Bajaj Finance.

"Jio Financial has got a strong promoter parentage and it is expected that the company will automatically get AAA credit rating," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap.

"While the pricing will depend on factors like tenor and balance sheet size of the company at the time of issue, being an NBFC, it will be 10-20 basis points higher than RIL."

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries raised 200 billion rupees via 10-year bonds in the largest issue by a non-financial Indian firm, paying 40 basis points more than the government's borrowing cost.

Ahead of the bond issue, bankers have recommended that Jio Financial issue shorter-term commercial papers and put bank borrowing lines in place to establish pricing, said two bankers.

It has also been recommended to issue bonds not longer than five-year maturity, according to four bankers.

"Since the company is new, the documentation and compliance will take time, and we could see them coming in before end of March" a merchant banker with a private bank said. ($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: bhakti.rajendratambe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twiter: https://twitter.com/TambeBhakti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.