News & Insights

US Markets
DFS

India's Jio Financial hits circuit breaker for third day; MSCI addition in focus

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 23, 2023 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Jio Financial Services (JFS) JIOF.NS fell 5% on Wednesday, triggering a circuit breaker for the third consecutive day, as investors continued to trim holdings amid a lack of buying interest.

Investors will, however, watch JFS during the session for potential buying, as global index manager MSCI will add the stock to its Global Standard Indexes, effective Aug. 23.

Indian exchanges on Tuesday delayed removal of the stock from benchmark indexes till Aug. 28, as the company's shares hit the lower circuit for two consecutive days.

JFS, which was automatically included in the benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN indexes due to parent company Reliance Industries' RELI.NS presence, was supposed to be removed at the end of Wednesday.

Analysts had flagged worries over the stock's sharp decline and that index-linked funds could see distorted weightages for longer if fund managers cannot sell their holdings as soon as possible.

JFS, which has said it intends to be a "full-service financial services player," was spun out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate last month.

As of Wednesday, Jio Financial's valuation has fallen to about $17.24 billion, from around $20 billion during a "price discovery" session in mid-July.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.