India's Jio Financial gains after trading limit down for five days

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Jio Financial Services (JFS) JIOF.NS rose as much as 4.7% on Friday, after continuously trading limit down for five sessions since making its Mumbai market debut on Monday.

Shares of JFS, spun out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, opened down 5% earlier in the session, but turned positive.

