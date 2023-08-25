News & Insights

India's Jio Financial gains after trading limit down for five days

August 25, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Jio Financial Services (JFS) JIOF.NS rose as much as 4.7% on Friday, after continuously trading limit down for five sessions since making its Mumbai market debut on Monday.

Shares of JFS, spun out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, opened down 5% earlier in the session, but turned positive.

