India's Jindal Steel, Hindalco among bidders for commercial coal mines

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India has received bids from 22 companies, including Jindal Steel and Power JNSP.NS and Hindalco Industries HALC.NS, for the commercial extraction of coal from 18 thermal and coking coal mines, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

Most of the mines have reserves of thermal coal used in power generation, while one has the variety used in the process of making steel. Half of the mines are fully explored and the others partially, the ministry said in a statement.

The total capacity of the fully explored mines is 47.8 million tonnes per year.

The other bidders include Sunflag Iron and Steel SFLG.NS, miner NLC India NLCI.NS, the mining unit of power company NTPC NTPC.NS, and cement and ready-mix concrete company Nuvoco Vistas NUVO.NS.

The government wants private players to boost coal production in the country as power demand surges. State-run Coal India COAL.NS dominates coal mining in the country.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.