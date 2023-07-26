India's Jindal Stainless posts 50% jump in Q1 profit on robust domestic demand

July 26 - India's Jindal Stainless JIST.NS reported a near-50% rise in its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong domestic demand.

The company - the biggest stainless steel maker in India by volumes - posted a consolidated net profit of 7.46 billion rupees ($91 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to 4.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Jindal, which makes stainless steel products for sectors like transportation and construction, said revenue from operations rose 25.4% to 101.84 billion rupees for the quarter.

Domestic sales grew 54% year-on-year owing to the pre-festive season demand, which picked up in consumer segments, the company said in a statement.

Rival JSW Steel JSTL.NSreported a nearly three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on higher demand from infrastructure projects, while Tata Steel TISC.NSsaw a 92% slump in quarterly profits.

Shares of Jindal, a constituent of India's Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET closed 1.12% higher ahead of its results, while the index closed 0.32% higher.

($1 = 81.9910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

