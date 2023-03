BENGALURU, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd JIST.NS on Tuesday said it would acquire a 49% stake in Indonesia-based nickel pig iron maker New Yaking Pte. Ltd for $157 million.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

