India's January palm oil imports drop 12.4% m/m -trade body

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 12, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma and Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in January fell about 12.4% from the previous month to 782,983 metric tons, a trade body said on Monday.

Imports of soyoil rose 23.7% to 188,859 tons, those of sunflower oil were down about 15.6% at 220,079 tons, while total vegetable oil imports fell 8.4% to 1.20 million tons, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

