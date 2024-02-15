India's January merchandise trade deficit at $17.49 bln

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January stood at $17.49 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Thursday.

Economists had expected the country's January trade deficit to be $20 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.