India's January fuel demand rises 3.3% year on year

February 08, 2023 — 08:27 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma and Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.3% year on year in January to about 18.7 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, jumped 14.2% to 2.82 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 2.1% to 2.51 million tonnes.

