India's January fuel demand rises 3.3% year on year

Feb 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.3% year on year in January to about 18.7 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, jumped 14.2% to 2.82 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 2.1% to 2.51 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

