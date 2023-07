BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian lender Jana Small Finance Bank JANA.BO has resubmitted documents for an initial public offering (IPO) worth 5.75 billion rupees ($69.9 million).

($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.