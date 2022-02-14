India's Jan WPI inflation eases marginally to 12.96% y/y

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation INWPI=ECI eased marginally to 12.96% in January from the previous month's figure of 13.56%, government data showed on Monday.

January's figure was higher than 12.70% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher food prices, up 9.55% on the year, versus 9.24% in December.

