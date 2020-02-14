India's Jan trade deficit rises to $15.17 bln

Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India's trade deficit rose slightly to $15.17 billion in January from $15.05 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Oil imports rose 15.27% to $12.97 billion while merchandise exports INEXP=ECI fell 1.66% to $26.41 billion and imports INIMP=ECI fell 0.75% to $41.14 billion.

