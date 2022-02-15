India's Jan trade deficit at $17.42 billion - trade ministry

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday.

India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, while imports rose $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

