India's Jan trade deficit at $17.42 billion - trade ministry

India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday.

India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, while imports rose $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year.

