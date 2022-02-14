India's Jan retail inflation accelerates to seven-months high 6.01% y/y

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose to 6.01% in January, its highest pace in seven months, from a revised 5.66% in the previous month, pushed up by rising prices of food and manufactured items, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 6.0%, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's 2% to 6% target.

