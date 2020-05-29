India's Jan-March GDP growth slows to 3.1% year/year - govt

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India's economy grew 3.1% in the January-March quarter compared with the same period last year, the slowest growth in at least eight years, official data showed on Friday, reflecting the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The read-out for the March quarter was faster than the 2.1% forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll but was below a downwardly revised 4.1% growth rate for the previous quarter.

