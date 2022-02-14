India's Jan inflation likely rose, but no cause for panic- cbank chief

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's January inflation rate is likely to be closer to the upper end of the central bank's target band of 6% but should not create any panic, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Das made the comments after a meeting with the country's finance minister and the central bank's board in a customary post-budget meeting.

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found.

Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the borrowing programme for the next fiscal year while the country's inclusion in the global bond indexes is also a work-in-progress.

