BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - India's ITC Ltd. ITC.NS on Monday said it approved a demerger of its hotels business under an arrangement scheme.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.