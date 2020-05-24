India's ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian consumer goods giant ITC ITC.NS is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday.

The company on May 23 entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited, which has operated primarily in the spice business under the trademark "Sunrise", the Kolkata-based company said.

The size of the deal was not revealed.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.