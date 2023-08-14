News & Insights

India's ITC beats Q1 profit estimates on steady tobacco demand

Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

August 14, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's ITC Ltd ITC.NS reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, buoyed by strong demand for tobacco products and consumer goods.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's profit rose 17.6% to 49.03 billion rupees ($590.28 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 41.69 billion a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 48.29 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 83.0620 Indian rupees)

