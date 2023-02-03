India's ITC beats profit estimates on cigarette, packaged food demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Anisha Ajith and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU/CHENNAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate ITC Ltd ITC.NS reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong cigarette sales, while demand for its packaged foods held steady.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate said its profit rose to 50.31 billion rupees ($614.52 million) in the October-December quarter, from 41.56 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected profit to rise to 47.44 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

"Consumer sentiments improved during the quarter," ITC, home to a spate of brands including Sunfeast and Classmate, said in a statement.

"Economic activity in India continued to gather momentum with sequential moderation in commodity inflation."

ITC's overall revenue from operations rose about 3% to 172.65 billion rupees, of which more than 40% came from its cigarette business.

Revenue in that business, which houses the Classic and Gold Flake brands, jumped nearly 17% to 72.88 billion rupees.

The business faces a challenge after India, this week, raised the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes by 16%, which some analysts said could mean a 'modest' 1.5% increase in tax. Others expect ITC to counter with price hikes.

ITC's fast-moving consumer goods business, which includes its biscuits, noodles, snacks and dairy portfolio, reported an 18% rise in revenue. It plans to buy Yoga Bar-maker Sproutlife Foods to expand in the nutrition-led healthy food business.

Revenue from the hotels business rose 50.5% in the quarter as leisure and business travel picked up with pandemic restrictions removed.

However, ITC's overall revenue growth was pulled down by a 37% drop in its agribusiness due to government restrictions on wheat and rice exports. The business accounted for a quarter of total revenue last fiscal. ($1 = 81.8690 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.