US Markets
AAPL

India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Inc's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.

The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by Dec. 2022 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai in southern India, CNBC TV18 added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular