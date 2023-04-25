News & Insights

India's Ipca Laboratories sinks to 3-yr low after Unichem Lab deal

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 25, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian pharmaceutical firm Ipca Laboratories IPCA.NS fell as much as 9.1% to a near three-year low on Tuesday, after it agreed to buy a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories UNLB.NS for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.3 million).

($1 = 81.8700 Indian rupees)

