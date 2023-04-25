India's Ipca Laboratories sinks to 3-yr low after Unichem Lab deal

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian pharmaceutical firm Ipca Laboratories IPCA.NS fell as much as 9.1% to a near three-year low on Tuesday, after it agreed to buy a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories UNLB.NS for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.3 million).

($1 = 81.8700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.