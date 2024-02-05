India's IOC sees growth in gasoline, diesel sales in FY2024/2025

Updates rise in sales of jet fuel and LPG in paragraph 4

QUITOL, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS expects its gasoline sales to rise 4.5%-5% in the financial year ending on March 31, 2025, the company's head of marketing said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing a steady growth in MS (gasoline) sales," Satish Kumar Vaduguri told reporters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

The company's diesel sales are expected to climb 3% over the same financial year, he said.

Vaduguri said sales of jet fuel were seen rising 6-7% in the year ending March 2025, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales were expected to jump 2%.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

