India's investigation agency files graft case against BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce -document

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a graft case against Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L and BAE Systems PLC BAES.L for "criminal conspiracy" in the procurement of 24 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers, according to a federal police document dated May 23.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)

