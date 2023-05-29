News & Insights

Companies

India's investigation agency files graft case against BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce -document

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

May 29, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Krishn Kaushik for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a graft case against Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L and BAE Systems PLC BAES.L for "criminal conspiracy" in the procurement of 24 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers, according to a federal police document dated May 23.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.