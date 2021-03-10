Cryptocurrencies

India’s Internet and Mobile Association Calls for Crypto Regulation, Not Ban

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Delhi, India

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) appealed to the Indian government Wednesday not to ban cryptocurrencies.

The IAMAI is proposing the government introduce “robust mechanisms” to regulate the cryptocurrency sector as the country could see considerable benefits from digital assets such as job creation, according to a report from The Hindu Business Line.

“Given the scale and diversity, the good governance and regulation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in India is critical and will give impetus to the government of India’s Digital India vision,” said the IAMAI.

The Indian government is planning to introduce a bill into the parliament’s ongoing budget session which could see a ban on “private cryptocurrencies” – the scope of which is unclear

However, India’s Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said Friday that the government needs to study national security risks posed by virtual currencies before making any decision on their legality.

The IAMAI previously helped the successful challenge of the central bank’s ban on banking services for crypto firms that was overturned last March.

