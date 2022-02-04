India's Interglobe Aviation bounces back to profit on strong travel demand

NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit on Friday due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged.

The IndiGo parent reported a net profit of 1.28 billion rupees ($17 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 6.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

