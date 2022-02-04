Commodities

India's Interglobe Aviation bounces back to profit on strong travel demand

Contributor
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit on Friday due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged.

NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit on Friday due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged.

The IndiGo parent reported a net profit of 1.28 billion rupees ($17 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 6.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular