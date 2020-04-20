India's Infosys suspends FY revenue forecast on coronavirus crisis

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - India's software services bellwether Infosys Ltd INFY.NS on Monday said it was unable to provide forecast for revenue and margins for the financial year 2021, blaming uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Infosys became the second Indian IT services company to suspend its revenue growth forecast after Wipro WIPR.NS did the same last week.

Bengaluru-based Infosys reported a fourth-quarter profit of 43.21 billion rupees ($564.56 million), compared with a profit of 40.74 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 76.5380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

