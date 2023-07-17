News & Insights

India's Infosys signs five-year AI deal with $2 bln target spend

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 17, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Corrects to Monday from Tuesday in first paragraph

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys INFY.NS said on Monday it has signed a deal with an existing client to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation services that will span over five years, with a target spend estimated at $2 billion.

AI and automation-related development, modernization and maintenance services are included in the agreement, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the client's name.

As Microsoft-backed OpenAI's generative chatbot ChatGPT took the world by storm in late 2022, companies around the world have doubled down on investing in AI.

Infosys' move comes after rival Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's MSFT.O Azure Open AI. Other rival Wipro WIPR.NS has plans to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

Bengaluru-based Infosys launched a platform called Infosys Topaz for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in late May.

The company is expected to report its first quarter results on July 20.

