News & Insights

India's Infosys signs $454-mln deal with Danske Bank

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 26, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Repeats to add editing credit

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NS, India's No.2 IT services provider, signed a $454-million contract with Denmark's Danske Bank on Monday, at a time when the broader sector is struggling with a slowdown in an uncertain global economy.

The IT company will help digitize the lender's core business and add more cloud and data facilities to it, including Infosys acquiring Danske Bank's IT centre in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is for five years, with an option to renew for one more year for a maximum of three times.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' contract comes days after Mumbai-based bigger rival TCS signed a deal worth 840 million pounds with British pension scheme Nest, for an starting tenure of 10 years.

Still, at least one analyst said the contracts might not be enough to turn the tide for the industry.

"Despite a strengthened order pipeline, the effects of this deal might be offset by macro factors such as inflation and increased labour costs," Akshara Bassi, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said on the Danske Bank deal.

Shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered company were little changed after the deal announcement. The stock is down about 15% so far this year, compared with a little-changed Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT.

Infosys, which expects the transaction to be completed before the second quarter of this financial year, in April forecast revenue growth would hit a six-year low this fiscal year on slowdown worries.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.