News & Insights

India's Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

July 20, 2023 — 11:55 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Adds share details in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 4-6

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Infosys INFY.NS, India's second-largest software exporter, fell as much as 9% on Friday, after the company halved its full-year revenue growth outlook and posted a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit.

The company cut its revenue guidance to 1%-3.5% on a constant currency basis from the previous 4%-7%.

Shares of the company dropped most since April 17, leading losses in the benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI index.

Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh attributed the guidance cut to delays in decision-making by clients.

Reduction in discretionary spending from clients amid a global inflation pressure and recession fears have acted as headwinds for Indian IT service providers.

Last week, market leader Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS warned of an uncertain demand environment, while smaller peers HCLTech HCLT.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS reported and projected muted growth.

($1 = 82.0440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.