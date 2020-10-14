India's Infosys Sept-quarter profit jumps on upbeat client demand

Adds forecast, background

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS on Wednesday raised annual revenue growth forecast, after the Indian software services firm posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, buoyed by growth in client demand for its digital services during the pandemic.

The company, co-founded by billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, revised its annual revenue forecast between 2% and 3% in constant currency, from an earlier expectation of flat to 2%.

The country's second-biggest software services firm, which provides services such as cloud, data and analytics, said it will also roll out salary increases, promotions across all levels effective Jan. 1.

Infosys reported a quarterly operating margin of 25.4%, up from 21.7% last year, following rivals Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS that posted a 2.2% rise in its operating margin to 26.2% while Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS saw a marginal rise to 19.2% for the period.

The company, based in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, said consolidated net profit in the September quarter climbed to 48.45 billion rupees ($661.35 million) from 40.19 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45.19 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for Infosys, which counts chocolate maker Hershey Co HSY.N and networking gear maker Cisco CSCO.O among its clients, climbed to 245.70 billion rupees from 226.29 billion rupees in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a revenue of 241.91 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 73.2588 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Philip George in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

